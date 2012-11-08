MILAN Nov 8 Italian banks held a total of 276.5 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of October, broadly unchanged from 276.7 billion euros in September, central bank data showed on Thursday. Italian lenders took an overall 255 billion euros in three-year funds the ECB lent at two special longer-term tenders in December and February. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; editing by Antonella Ciancio)