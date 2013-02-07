Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
MILAN Feb 7 Italian banks held a total of 273.9 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of January, slightly up from 271.8 billion euros a month earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.
Italian lenders took an overall 255 billion euros in cheap three-year loans at two special tenders held by the ECB in December 2011 and February 2012. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.