MILAN Jan 19 The European Central Bank's move
to request additional information on bad loan management from
several euro zone banks is "standard supervisory practice", a
spokesman for the central bank said on Tuesday.
News of the ECB's initiative fuelled sales on Italian
banking stocks, adding to sharp losses on Monday as
investors fretted about the large stock of bad loans at the
country's lenders.
A group of Italian banks including Monte dei Paschi di Siena
MI> and UniCredit said late on Monday that the
ECB had asked for data on their bad loan portfolios in an effort
to assess strategies, governance and methodologies used in the
management of non-performing loans (NPL).
"A working group of the Single Supervisory Mechanism is
gathering additional information from many banks across the euro
area, looking at the technical aspects of dealing with NPLs," an
ECB spokesman said.
"This is standard supervisory practice. The experience of
managing NPLs across the 19 countries of the SSM means that we
can benefit from best practice approaches."
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)