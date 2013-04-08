MILAN, April 8 Italian banks held a total of 268 billion euros ($348.99 billion) in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of March, down from 281 billion euros a month earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

The ECB funds borrowed by the Italian lenders had risen on a monthly basis both in January and in February.

Funds borrowed through "longer refinancing operations" - mainly the cheap money Italian lenders took at the two three-year loans launched by the ECB - were 262 billion euros against 265.7 billion euros a month earlier.

These funds were 268.3 billion euros at end-December.

Since January, banks have been allowed to make early repayments of money borrowed through the first ECB three-year loan. From the end of February they could also repay money taken in the second three-year refinancing operation.

Italian lenders borrowed an overall 255 billion euros at the two special Long Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO) held by the ECB in December 2011 and February 2012. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)