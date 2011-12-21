BRIEF-Carige posts 2016 loss of 297 mln euros hit by loan losses
* Phased-in CET1 ratio 11.3 percent at end-2016 versus 12.3 percent at end-Sept
MILAN Dec 21 Italy's top banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo are among 14 Italian banks that have listed state-guaranteed bonds to be used as collateral for the European Central Bank's new three-year loans, Italy's Bourse said.
A document by Italy's stock exchange Borsa Italiana obtained by Reuters showed UniCredit has listed state-guaranteed bonds for 7.5 billion euros, and Intesa Sanpaolo for 12 billion euros.
Among the other banks 14 banks are Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Banca Etruria, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna and Credito Emiliano.
The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday is expected to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money markets.
* Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reports a 5.82 percent passive stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kXfM1m) Further company coverage:
* Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 per cent of pension insurer PIC, which would value the business at around 2 bln pounds - FT