(Corrects total amount of state-backed bonds to 40.4 bln euros
from 38.4 bln euros)
MILAN Dec 21 Fourteen Italian banks,
including top lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
, have listed an overall of 40.4 billion euros ($52.71
billion)of state-backed bonds to be used as collateral for the
European Central Bank's new 3-year loans on Wednesday, Italy
Bourse said.
A public document by Italy's stock exchange Borsa Italiana
showed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has listed
bonds for 10 billion euros, the second-largest amount after
Intesa Sanpaolo, which listed 12 billion euros of
bonds. UniCredit has floated 7.5 billion euros of bonds.
Among the other 14 banks are Banco Popolare with
bonds worth 3 billion euros, Banca Popolare di Sondrio
, Banca Etruria, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna and Credito Emiliano.
The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday
is expected to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing
fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond
and money markets.
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
(Reporting by Luca Trogni)