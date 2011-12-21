(Corrects amount of state-backed bonds to 40.4 bln euros)
By Luca Trogni and Gabriella Bruschi
MILAN Dec 21 More than a dozen Italian
banks, including top lenders UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, tapped at least 49 billion euros ($64.2
billion) of new three-year loans offered by the European Central
Bank, according to data and banking sources.
The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday
drew demand for a massive 489 billion euros from 523 banks,
raising hopes a credit crunch can be avoided and that the money
could be used to buy Italian and Spanish bonds.
The Italian figure includes 40.4 billion euros of
state-backed bank bonds which were used as collateral for the
loans. Two banks tapped at least another 9 billion euros,
banking sources said speaking on condition that the banks were
not identified.
Banks could also offer other types of collateral for the ECB
loans, such as government bonds for example, so the 49 billion
euros figure obtained by Reuters is preliminary and the final
amount could be much higher.
A document by Italy's stock exchange Borsa Italiana showed
14 banks had listed state-guaranteed bank bonds on the MOT
regulated bond market, a pre-requisite for those bonds to be
accepted as collateral for the ECB new loans.
The biggest amount, 12 billion euros, of state-backed bonds
was taken up by Intesa Sanpaolo, which confirmed it had
used them as collateral for the loans, and said that these would
help it complete pre-funding for its wholesale medium and long
term maturities for 2012.
The stock exchange document showed Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena has listed bonds for 10 billion euros, while
UniCredit has floated 7.5 billion euros of bonds.
Among the other 14 banks are Banco Popolare with
bonds worth 3 billion euros, Banca Popolare di Sondrio
, Banca Etruria, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna and Credito Emiliano.
HELPING THE REAL ECONOMY
UniCredit and the Italian banking association poured cold
water on the idea that the fresh and cheap ECB liquidity would
prompt banks to buy more government debt.
"I am convinced that liquidity should support the real
economy and thus avoid a credit crunch," UniCredit CEO Federico
Ghizzoni said in a radio interview on Wednesday.
Banking lobby ABI, which has strongly criticised the
European Banking Authority for forcing Italian banks to
mark-to-market their domestic government bond holdings, was
scathing.
"The EBA rules are a deterrent for buying sovereign bonds,
so not even the ECB's important liquidity injection -- of almost
500 billion euros -- can be used to support sovereign debt," ABI
director general Giovanni Sabatini told reporters.
"The EBA created this problem: the new toxic assets are
sovereign bonds, in the eyes of the market. Banks not only will
not increase their exposure, but they will probably cut it, and
this creates a potential problem for refinancing sovereign
debt."
Italian banks have 192 billion of domestic government bonds
on their books, of which 160 billion euros are spread among the
five top lenders. They have substantially increased their
reliance on the ECB for borrowing since July, as Italy got
sucked ever deeper in the euro zone debt crisis and their access
to wholesale debt markets froze.
In November, ECB funding for Italian banks rose to 153
billion euros from 111 billion euros a month before. In June it
stood at just 41 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
