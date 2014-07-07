MILAN, July 7 European Central Bank funds to Italian lenders stood at 179.6 billion euros ($244.98 billion) in June, sharply down from 216.4 billion a month earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday.

Italian banks held 8.75 billion euros in funds borrowed at the main ECB tenders at the end of June, down from 32.1 billion euros a month earlier.

Longer-term ECB funds borrowed at two extraordinary operations in late 2011 and early 2012 stood at 170.89 billion euros at the end of last month from 184.3 billion euros at the end of May. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)