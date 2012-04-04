ROME, April 4 Italian banks have not used the billions of euros in cheap three-year loans they received from the European Central Bank to increase lending to companies and the real economy, a top official at Italy's central bank said on Wednesday.

Italian banks took a total of more than 250 billion euros in the two ECB long term refinancing operations (LTROs).

"It was unrealistic to think that (the ECB liquidity) would be used for loans to industry," Bank of Italy executive board member Salvatore Rossi said at a Rome conference.

Rossi said the banks had so far used the money to plug their funding needs, and this was the primary purpose of the ECB when it decided to introduce the LTROs.

