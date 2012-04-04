ROME, April 4 Italian banks have not used the
billions of euros in cheap three-year loans they received from
the European Central Bank to increase lending to companies and
the real economy, a top official at Italy's central bank said on
Wednesday.
Italian banks took a total of more than 250 billion euros in
the two ECB long term refinancing operations (LTROs).
"It was unrealistic to think that (the ECB liquidity) would
be used for loans to industry," Bank of Italy executive board
member Salvatore Rossi said at a Rome conference.
Rossi said the banks had so far used the money to plug their
funding needs, and this was the primary purpose of the ECB when
it decided to introduce the LTROs.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)