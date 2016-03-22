MILAN, March 22 The European Central Bank has asked Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano for further clarification after the two banks amended their merger plan to meet the regulator's requests, a source familiar with ECB thinking said on Tuesday.

Banco Popolare and BPM have been in negotiations over a tie-up for months, but a deal has stalled due to ECB demands for stronger capital and leaner governance.

(Reporting by Luca Trogni, additional reporting by John O'Donnell)