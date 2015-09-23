MILAN, Sept 23 Italy's largest banks are set to request less than 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in longer-term funds at a tender the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold on Thursday in its effort to support corporate lending.

Data collected by Reuters among 15 leading Italian banks show most of them are not planning to tap the ECB for funds at its fifth longer-term refinancing operation (TLTRO).

UBI Banca however is expected to request around 2 billion euros and Genoa-based Carige 710 million euros.

A Reuters poll showed euro zone banks are expected to request around 50 billion euros in cheap funds they will have to repay in September 2018.

Italian banks borrowed 17.5 billion euros at the previous TLTRO tender in June, according to the Bank of Italy. The total for the previous four tenders stand at 111 billion euros or more than a quarter of the 385 billion euros borrowed by euro zone banks.

($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Valentina Za)