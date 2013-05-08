BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
MILAN May 8 Italian banks held a total of 265.7 billion euros ($347.7 billion) in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of April, slightly down from 268 billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.
Funds borrowed through "longer refinancing operations" - mainly the cheap money Italian lenders took at the two three-year loans launched by the ECB - stood at 259 billion euros compared with 262 billion euros at the end of March.
($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio)
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares