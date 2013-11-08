MILAN Nov 8 Italian banks held a total of 230.3 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank in October, down from 235.4 billion euros a month earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.

Italian banks last month repaid 5 billion euros in longer-term funds borrowed from the ECB at its three-year refinancing operations leaving the oustanding balance at 229 billion euros, the data showed. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)