BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Nov 8 Italian banks held a total of 230.3 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank in October, down from 235.4 billion euros a month earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.
Italian banks last month repaid 5 billion euros in longer-term funds borrowed from the ECB at its three-year refinancing operations leaving the oustanding balance at 229 billion euros, the data showed. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.