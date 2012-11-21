MILAN Nov 21 Bad debts at Italian banks rose to
nearly 118 billion euros at the end of September and lenders
continued to cut loans to businesses, data showed on Wednesday.
The Italian banking association ABI said bad loans, which
have become a major concern for investors as Italy's recession
leads to a deterioration in credit quality, rose by 15.6 percent
in September from a year ago. Two years ago, bad loans totalled
73 billion euros.
Lending from Italian banks to companies fell by 4.2 percent
in September. Loans to non-financial firms and households fell
by 2.9 percent in October, the sixth consecutive monthly decline
and the worst deterioration in at least two years.
On a brighter note, retail funding for banks continued to
increase in October, with a 1.03 percent annual rise. Deposits
grew by 4.8 percent, while bank bonds sold to customers fell by
5.8 percent, ABI said.
But foreign deposits fell 17.8 percent on an annual basis.
In the 12 months to September 2012, net foreign funding has
decreased by 77 billion euros.
