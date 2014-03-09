MILAN, March 9 The European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) has raised doubts about whether Italian
banks will be able to book gains in their 2013 results resulting
from a hike in the value of stakes they hold in the Bank of
Italy, newspapers said on Sunday.
Late last year Italy's government increased the value of the
Bank of Italy's share capital to 7.5 billion euros ($10
billion)from 156,000 euros, a level that had not been changed
since the 1930s.
In January a decree became law allowing lenders that own a
stake in the central bank to include a capital gain from the
revaluation of their own holding in their 2013 accounts.
But in February the European Commission said it was looking
into the decree to see if it amounted to state aid.
Esma is ready to ask Italian banks not to include the gains
in 2013 results, according to a report in La Repubblica
newspaper.
Italian market watchdog Consob is also looking into how the
gains from the revalued stakes would be booked and has raised
the issue with the Bank of Italy and the Treasury, several
newspapers said.
Esma and Consob were not immediately available for comment.
Potential gains could be sizeable for Intesa Sanpaolo
and Unicredit, the two biggest shareholders
in the central bank with stakes of 42 percent and 22 percent
respectively. UniCredit reports its 2013 results this week.
($1 = 0.7214 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Paul Simao)