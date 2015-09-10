(Adds Vestager quotes)

ROME, Sept 10 The European Commission is confident it can reach an agreement with Italy over stalled plans for a bad bank to help relieve the country's lenders of mountains of bad loans, the EU competition commissioner said on Thursday.

Italy's plan to set up a state-guaranteed company to buy soured loans from domestic banks has stumbled because of European rules on state aid.

The Treasury has been in talks with EU experts since February to find a solution that does not punish domestic lenders but allows banks to shed some of the 350 billion euros of bad loans that piled up on their balance sheets during a three-year recession.

The main sticking points are the use of a state guarantee, and the price at which the vehicle should buy the loans from the banks.

"I am confident a solution can be found," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on the sidelines of a parliamentary hearing in Rome. "The bad bank can be realised with or without state aid. It is up to Italy to choose how to do it."

Bad loans are crimping domestic lenders' ability to lend to households and companies.

Vestager said if the creation of a bad bank gives advantages to certain lenders, European rules would kick in, forcing shareholders and bondholders in those lenders to contribute to some of the costs of the project through a "bail-in" process.

For now the discussions hinge on the price at which the vehicle could buy bad loans, Vestager said.

