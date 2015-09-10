ROME, Sept 10 The European Commission is
confident it can reach agreement with Italy over a stalled plan
to set up a bad bank to help relieve the country's lenders of
mountains of debt, the EU competition commissioner said on
Thursday.
Italy's plan to set up a "bad bank" to help relieve lenders
of some 350 billion euros of soured loans has stumbled because
of European rules on state aid.
"I am confident a solution can be found," Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager told a parliamentary hearing in Rome.
Bad loans which mounted up on their balance sheets after a
three-year recession have forced banks to set aside capital to
cover losses, crimping their ability to lend to households and
companies.
