ROME, June 25 The head of Italy's banking association and its biggest industry lobbies called on the European Central Bank to act to ensure market liquidity and resume buying bonds on the secondary market, according to a joint letter to European Union officials.

In a letter sent ahead of the Thursday and Friday EU summit, the heads of banking association ABI, insurance lobby Ania, employers' lobby Confindustria and other industry groups also called on the EU form a banking union and a common regulatory framework for the shadow financial system.

The letter also calls on European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to push for a way of sharing sovereign debt liabilities so that the "efforts to clean up the public accounts are not vanquished." (Reporting by Steve Scherer)