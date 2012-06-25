ROME, June 25 The head of Italy's banking
association and its biggest industry lobbies called on the
European Central Bank to act to ensure market liquidity and
resume buying bonds on the secondary market, according to a
joint letter to European Union officials.
In a letter sent ahead of the Thursday and Friday EU summit,
the heads of banking association ABI, insurance lobby Ania,
employers' lobby Confindustria and other industry groups also
called on the EU form a banking union and a common regulatory
framework for the shadow financial system.
The letter also calls on European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
to push for a way of sharing sovereign debt liabilities so that
the "efforts to clean up the public accounts are not
vanquished."
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)