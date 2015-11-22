RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
BRUSSELS Nov 22 The European Commission said on Sunday it had approved the 3 billion euros ($3.19 billion) resolution plans of four small Italian banks under EU state aid rules.
The European Commission said in a statement that it had cleared the plans of Banca delle Marche, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio, Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara and Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Chieti, with a combined market share of about 1 percent in Italy.
"The intervention by the Italian resolution fund will allow the orderly resolution of the banks while preserving financial stability," the Commission said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti)
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.