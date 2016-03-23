ROME, March 23 Italy is negotiating with the
European Commission to extend the deadline to sell four banks it
bailed out late last year, a source at the Economy Ministry said
on Wednesday.
The government ploughed 3.6 billion euros into Banca Etruria
, Banca Marche, CariFe and CariChieti in November, using
a fund financed by healthy banks to save them from collapse.
Italy promised the European Commission it would then sell
the banks, but would like to extend the deadline for the sales
to September from April.
"The European Commission initially indicated the end of
April, but Italian authorities and the Commission are working to
extend that deadline," the Economy Ministry source said.
