MILAN, April 1 Fitch Ratings has cut its long-term issuer default rating (IDR) on Italy's UBI Banca to reflect deteriorated asset quality but has affirmed ratings on Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

In a statement on Wednesday Fitch said it had cut its IDR on UBI to 'BBB'/'F3' from 'BBB+'/'F2', saying the lender's impaired loans had materially risen during the domestic recession.

"Its ability to generate earnings is weaker than its higher rated domestic peers with a wider domestic and international franchise," it said.

Fitch affirmed the IDRs of Italy's two biggest banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit at 'BBB+'/'F2' as well as that of Monte Paschi at 'BBB'/'F3'. It raised the outlook on its UniCredit rating to stable from negative.

The ratings of the four banks were sensitive to the ability of Italy to provide timely support, Fitch said.

It said the asset quality of Monte Paschi remained weak, placing significant pressure on the bank's profitability and capitalisation.

Monte Paschi raised 5 billion euros in a capital increase last June and will raise a further 3 billion euros in coming months.

"Fitch does not consider these amounts sufficient to stabilise Monte Paschi's financial condition, particularly if asset quality continues to deteriorate." (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Gunna Dickson)