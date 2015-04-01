MILAN, April 1 Fitch Ratings has cut its
long-term issuer default rating (IDR) on Italy's UBI Banca
to reflect deteriorated asset quality but has affirmed
ratings on Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and
Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
In a statement on Wednesday Fitch said it had cut its IDR on
UBI to 'BBB'/'F3' from 'BBB+'/'F2', saying the lender's impaired
loans had materially risen during the domestic recession.
"Its ability to generate earnings is weaker than its higher
rated domestic peers with a wider domestic and international
franchise," it said.
Fitch affirmed the IDRs of Italy's two biggest banks Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit at 'BBB+'/'F2' as well as that of Monte
Paschi at 'BBB'/'F3'. It raised the outlook on its UniCredit
rating to stable from negative.
The ratings of the four banks were sensitive to the ability
of Italy to provide timely support, Fitch said.
It said the asset quality of Monte Paschi remained weak,
placing significant pressure on the bank's profitability and
capitalisation.
Monte Paschi raised 5 billion euros in a capital increase
last June and will raise a further 3 billion euros in coming
months.
"Fitch does not consider these amounts sufficient to
stabilise Monte Paschi's financial condition, particularly if
asset quality continues to deteriorate."
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Gunna Dickson)