MILAN, April 14 Private fund manager Quaestio Capital Management has asked the Bank of Italy to authorise its Atlas fund to take stakes in lenders, it said on Thursday, adding the European Central Bank would also examine the request.

Quaestio was confident that all authorisations would be obtained shortly and said it had a number of commitments from interested investors.

Italy's main financial institutions agreed on Monday to set up Atlas with a war chest of up to 6 billion euros to underwrite capital increases of weak banks and buy bad loans. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)