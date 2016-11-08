ROME Nov 8 Italy will adopt a measure to allow
its banks to spread over five years the payment of additional
contributions into a depositor protection fund used last year to
save four small lenders, a government source said on Tuesday.
The measure will be included in an emergency fiscal decree
connected to the 2017 budget currently before parliament, the
source said.
Italy's banking association had expressed concern that if
the extra contributions had to be paid in a single year it would
have caused problems for the balance sheets of the country's
healthy banks.
Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariFerrara and Carichieti are
on sale after being rescued last year with 3.5 billion euros
drawn from the depositor protection fund.
The money was used to cover 1.7 billion euros in losses and
provide the four banks with 1.8 billion euros in fresh capital.
Italian lenders were hoping to recoup at least part of the
money with the sale but the four lenders are now expected to be
sold at a purely symbolic price.
This means Italian banks will need to put more money into
the fund to repay a 1.65 billion euro loan made to it by Intesa
Sanpaolo, UniCredit and UBI Banca.
