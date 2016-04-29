MILAN, April 29 An Italian bank fund created to help weaker lenders and buy bad loans has received total contributions from financial institutions for 4.25 billion euros ($4.84 billion), at the lower end of a 4-6 billion euro range initially targeted, its organisers said on Friday.

The fund, which brings together 67 mostly domestic financial institutions including banks and insurers, targets an annual return of around 6 percent, presentation slides showed. ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)