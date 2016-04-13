TURIN, Italy, April 13 An investment fund
Italian banks are setting up to support share issues at weaker
rivals but also buy non-performing loans will carry out those
purchases at prices in line with the book value of these assets,
the chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo said.
Italy's biggest retail bank is, together with Italy's top
bank by assets UniCredit, the biggest contributor to
the fund, accounting for up to 20 percent of its equity
endowment.
CEO Carlo Messina told reporters on Wednesday that
specialist investors in non-performing loans wanted to buy at
excessively low prices in order to reap high returns. The fund
would allow banks "to sell at prices that are in line with book
values".
A significant bid-ask spread has held back Italy's bad debts
market as banks have been reluctant to sell at a loss.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Valentina Za)