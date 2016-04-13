MILAN, April 13 There is no risk that European
authorities will block a bank fund set up by Italian financial
institutions to shore up weaker lenders, Italy's Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore
on Wednesday.
The minister also said the government would approve next
week new measures to speed up bankruptcy procedures to help
banks shed part of 200 billion euros in non-performing loans
weighing on their balance sheets.
The treasury was weighing the possibility of further cutting
its stake of 65 percent in the national post office Poste
Italiane, Padoan added.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)