MILAN, July 12 Foreign deposits at Italian banks
continued to drop in April at a sharp 20 percent annual pace,
data from national banking body ABI showed on Thursday,
confirming a trend of shrinking cross-border financing in the
euro zone.
Italian banks lost a net 94 billion euros in funding from
abroad in the twelve months to April, ABI said.
In a more encouraging sign, the data confirmed a rise in
overall deposits at Italian banks highlighted this week also by
Bank of Italy data. Total deposits rose 1.7 percent in May
following a 1.2 percent increase in April.
Bond issuance by Italian banks continued to slow down,
falling 5.2 percent in May after a 4 percent fall in April.
ABI's monthly report showed Italian households stocked up on
Italian government bonds in the last quarter of 2011, lured by
record high yields at the peak of the euro zone crisis. At the
time Italy succesfully promoted a number of initiatives to
encourage small investors to purchase Italian debt.
ABI said Italian households had increased their holdings of
public sector bonds by 27.7 percent to 200 billion euros in the
last quarter of last year.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)