MILAN, Sept 19 Foreign deposits at Italian banks continued to drop in July at a sharp 17 percent annual pace, data from national banking association ABI showed on Wednesday, confirming a trend of shrinking cross-border financing in the euro zone.

Italian banks lost a net 74.5 billion euros in funding from abroad in the twelve months to July, ABI said.

In a more encouraging sign, the data showed a 0.3 percent rise in overall deposits at Italian banks in August compared with a year earlier, after declining for four months in a row. Deposits held by Italian residents were up 3.5 percent, the highest monthly increase since July 2010.

However, lending to non-financial companies and households dropped 1.9 percent in August, signalling no let-up in the credit crunch that is crippling the euro zone's third largest economy. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)