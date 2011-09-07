MILAN, Sept 7 Funding from the European Central Bank to Italian banks rose further in August to 85.09 billion euros, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Wednesday.

Italian lenders sharply increased reliance on ECB's funding in July when total borrowing reached 80.49 billion euros, up from 41.32 billion euros at the end of June.

Borrowing costs have risen sharply for Italian banks during the summer due to worries that the country may fall victim to the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Valentina Za)