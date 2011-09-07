* ECB funding to Italian banks doubled in July

* July banking debt issues up 5 pct y/y, deposits down 0.7 pct

MILAN, Sept 7 Funding from the European Central Bank to Italian banks crept up in August to 85.09 billion euros after nearly doubling the previous month, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Wednesday.

Italian lenders strongly increased reliance on ECB's funding in July, when total borrowing reached 80.49 billion euros ($113 billion) up from 41.32 billion euros at the end of June.

Borrowing costs have risen sharply for domestic banks during the summer due to worries that Italy may fall victim to the euro zone debt crisis.

However, Italian banks have mostly frontloaded their funding for this year and analysts say they would feel the brunt of higher funding costs mainly starting from next year.

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit had completed 95 percent of its 2011 funding plan at the end of August, slides on its website showed.

Overall banking debt issues were 5 percent higher in July from a year earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.

Debt issued by Italian banks, traditionally supported by a healthy retail demand, totalled 847 billion euros at the end of July, up from 844 billion euros a month earlier.

In contrast, private sector deposits at domestic banks fell in July for the ninth month in a row, easing 0.7 percent from July 2010, central bank data showed.

Italian banks are exposed to sovereign risk because they own large holdings of the country's 1.9 trillion euro public debt and they pay a premium over government bond yields to sell their debt. ($1 = 0.713 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)