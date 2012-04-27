UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
ROME, April 27 Italy's economy may contract by 1.4 percent in 2012 but it get back to growth by the end of the year if the government's planned reforms are implemented successfully, a senior official of Italy's main banking association ABI said on Friday.
ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini said an estimate of 1.4 percent contraction, broadly in line with what the Bank of Italy forecasts but slightly worse than the government's -1.2 percent estimate, was "reasonable" and reforms would have to be passed for a return to growth.
"Between the end of the year and the first months of 2013 we will start to see an impact on growth if the government measures are implemented effectively," he told foreign reporters. (Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.