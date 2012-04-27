ROME, April 27 Italy's economy may contract by 1.4 percent in 2012 but it get back to growth by the end of the year if the government's planned reforms are implemented successfully, a senior official of Italy's main banking association ABI said on Friday.

ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini said an estimate of 1.4 percent contraction, broadly in line with what the Bank of Italy forecasts but slightly worse than the government's -1.2 percent estimate, was "reasonable" and reforms would have to be passed for a return to growth.

"Between the end of the year and the first months of 2013 we will start to see an impact on growth if the government measures are implemented effectively," he told foreign reporters. (Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni)