MILAN Jan 29 Italian banks, seeking to sell off bad loans without taking a damaging hit to their finances, will get a price 15-20 percent higher than they might have otherwise thanks to a state guarantee, a source close to the matter said.

The Italian government is keen to help its banks offload an estimated 201 billion euros ($219 billion) of bad loans racked up during a long recession, and which are now hampering a recovery as they tie up banks' capital and restrict new lending.

A better price for the bad loans will raise the incentive for banks to sell them, as it will limit the losses they may have to record on their books. However, European regulators are keen to avoid any state aid that might distort competition.

Earlier this week, Rome reached a compromise deal with the European Commission over a government guarantee scheme to help banks offload at least some of the bad debt.

Under the scheme, banks selling the loans repackaged as securities will be able to buy a guarantee from the state on the least risky tranche of securitised debt.

The guaranteed tranche will become no more risky than a government bond - lowering the return investors ask to hold it and increasing the number of potential buyers.

"This will likely increase the market price for banks' bad loans by 15-20 percent," a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Italian banks are estimated to have written down the gross value of their bad loans by 56 percent on average, implying a residual book value for these assets of 44 percent, central bank data show.

Market prices for these assets vary greatly, depending on the type of loan. Unsecured loans are usually worth less than 10 percent of their nominal value. The price of secured loans can vary, depending on the collateral, between 20 and 35 percent of their gross value.

Fears of further loan losses have been weighing heavily on Italian banking shares this year, sending Milan's banking stock index down more than 20 percent.

