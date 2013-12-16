MILAN/ROME Dec 16 The Italian government has
prepared an amendment, to be inserted in the 2013 budget law, to
make it easier for banks to issue hybrid bonds to boost their
capital starting from next year, a document seen by Reuters
showed on Monday.
"Should the amendment be approved, it would remove fiscal
and regulatory hurdles that have blocked the use of hybrid bonds
by Italian lenders to strengthen their regulatory capital," said
Francesco Bonichi, tax partner at legal firm Allen & Overy.
Italian banks have been lobbying for the government to
modify tax rules that discouraged issuance of these financial
instruments as an approaching banking sector check-up increased
the importance of alternative tools to strengthen capital.
Hybrid bonds have some features typical of debt instruments
and others that make them similar to equity.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by
Agnieszka Flak)