MILAN May 9 Bank lending to companies in Italy stalled in March from a year earlier, central bank's data showed on Wednesday, in a sign cheap European Central Bank funds offered to lenders are yet to reach the real economy.

Lending grew 0.9 percent annually in February.

By comparison, a year ago loans to companies were growing at a 4.7 percent annual rate and they were still expanding by 2.6 percent year-on-year last December.

Overall lending to the private sector grew by 1.2 percent annually, little changed from the previous month, as loans to households continued to rise albeit at a slower pace. They were up 2.2 percent annually in March, from 2.7 percent in February.

In a positive development for the country's lenders, the data showed a 2.4 percent annual growth in private sector's deposits with banks. They had grown only 0.5 percent in February and had shrunk in the previous four months.

The Bank of Italy said in a statement the rise in non-performing loans slowed in March to an annual 14.6 percent from 16.6 percent.

Interest rates charged on new lending eased slightly to stand at 3.59 percent from 3.79 percent on loans to non-financial companies. House mortgage rates fell to 4.54 percent from 4.61 percent.

