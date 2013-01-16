MILAN Jan 16 Bad debts at Italian banks rose to
nearly 122 billion euros ($162.8 billion) at the end of November
last year and lenders continued to cut loans to households and
businesses, data showed on Wednesday.
The Italian banking association ABI said gross bad loans,
which have become a major concern for lenders because of Italy's
prolonged recession, rose by 17.5 percent in November from a
year earlier and accounted for 6.1 percent of total loans.
Two years ago, bad debts totalled less than 76 billion
euros. ABI expects the growth rate of bad loans to peak in the
first half of this year.
Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial
companies fell by 2.4 percent in December, declining for the
eighth consecutive month although at a slower pace than the 3.1
percent decrease recorded in November.
On a brighter note, retail funding for banks continued to
increase, posting a 1.2 percent rise in December. Deposits by
Italian residents were particularly strong, posting a 5.7
percent rise, while bank bonds fell by 7 percent.
Foreign deposits dropped 14.8 percent on an annual basis in
November, a slower rate of decline than in the previous month.
In the 12 months to November, net foreign funding to Italian
banks was negative to the tune of 62 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7492 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)