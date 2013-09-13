MILAN, Sept 13 Bad loans at Italian banks kept rising in July, nearing 140 billion euros, data showed on Friday, as the country's lenders continued to suffer from the fallout of Italy's longest recession since World War II.

Monthly figures from the Italian banking association ABI showed gross non-performing loans were 139.8 billion euros in July, up from 138 billion euros a month earlier.

Non-performing loans were to 7.2 percent of total loans in July, reaching the highest level for the ratio since early 2000, ABI said. This ratio stood at 12.9 percent for loans to small businesses, while it was 6 percent for lending to households.

Against this backdrop for credit quality, banks' loans for households and businesses fell 3.2 percent in August, the same rate of decline as in July and the 16th consecutive monthly fall.

Deposits continued to rise, with a 6.5 percent in August compared with a year earlier.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)