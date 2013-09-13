MILAN, Sept 13 Bad loans at Italian banks kept
rising in July, nearing 140 billion euros, data showed on
Friday, as the country's lenders continued to suffer from the
fallout of Italy's longest recession since World War II.
Monthly figures from the Italian banking association ABI
showed gross non-performing loans were 139.8 billion euros in
July, up from 138 billion euros a month earlier.
Non-performing loans were to 7.2 percent of total loans in
July, reaching the highest level for the ratio since early 2000,
ABI said. This ratio stood at 12.9 percent for loans to small
businesses, while it was 6 percent for lending to households.
Against this backdrop for credit quality, banks' loans for
households and businesses fell 3.2 percent in August, the same
rate of decline as in July and the 16th consecutive monthly
fall.
Deposits continued to rise, with a 6.5 percent in August
compared with a year earlier.
