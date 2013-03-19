MILAN, March 19 Bad debts at Italian banks rose
to 126.1 billion euros in January and lenders further reduced
loans to households and businesses, data showed on Tuesday.
The Italian banking association ABI said bad loans, which
have become a major concern for lenders because of Italy's
prolonged recession, rose by 18 percent in January from a year
earlier and by around 1.1 billion euros compared with December.
Bad debts totalled 91 billion euros in January 2011. ABI has
said it expects the growth rate of bad loans to peak in the
first half of this year.
Gross bad loans are now 6.4 percent of total loans, the
highest level since September 2000, ABI said.
Lending from Italian banks to households and non-financial
firms fell by 2.8 percent in February, declining for the tenth
consecutive month after falling at a similar pace compared with
January.
On a brighter note, retail funding continued to increase.
Deposits by Italian residents rose by 7.3 percent, while bank
bonds fell 6 percent.
ABI said that despite months of decline in loans to
businesses, total lending by banks still exceeded retail funding
by around 158 billion euros.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)