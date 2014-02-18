MILAN Feb 18 Italian banks continued to cut lending to households and companies at an annual pace of around 4 percent in January, like the previous month, as their funding from clients shrank sharply, an industry report showed on Tuesday.

Banking association ABI said in its monthly report Italian lenders raised 33 billion euros fewer funds from clients last month compared to a year earlier, or a 1.9 percent drop.

Client deposits rose but bonds placed through the branch network fell by nearly 60 billion euros, or 10.4 percent, from January 2013.

"Medium and long-term funding in Italy is falling strongly ... and this penalises medium and long-term lending," ABI said in the report.

Retail bond issuance at Italian banks has been falling since early 2012, when a higher tax rate was introduced as part of an austerity push.

ABI said that gross bad loans at Italian banks totalled 155.9 billion euros at end-2013, in line with a figure published by the Bank of Italy earlier this month.

The figure is equivalent to 8.1 percent of total loans, up from 6.3 percent a year earlier and the highest level since May 1999, ABI said. By comparison, the share of bad loans was only 2.8 percent of the total in 2007 before the financial crisis.

Overall doubtful loans stand at 16 percent of total loans.

