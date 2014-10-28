ROME/MILAN Oct 28 Italian lender Monte dei
Paschi di Siena has discussed with the Treasury the
possibility of delaying the repayment of state aid or issuing
shares to the government among options to plug a capital
shortfall uncovered by EU-wide tests of lenders, a source close
to the matter said.
A Treasury source said the bank's top executives met
officials on Monday to discuss how to plug the capital
shortfall, declining to elaborate on the content of the talks.
Asked whether postponing the reimbursement of the state
loans or converting them into shares to be issued to the
treasury were being considered, the source close to the matter
said: "All options are under consideration. The bank is working
on it (the shortfall). The system is solid."
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Elvira Pollina, writing by
Silvia Aloisi)