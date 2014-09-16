MILAN, Sept 16 Lending by Italian banks to
households and businesses fell for the 28th consecutive months
in August, underscoring the scale of a credit crunch which
analysts say is helping hold back an economic recovery, banking
association ABI said on Tuesday.
Loans to families and non-financial companies fell 1.1
percent from a year earlier. The decline was slightly smaller
than the 1.3 percent drop recorded in July.
Gross bad loans at Italian lenders continued to rise,
totalling 172.3 billion euros ($223 billion) in July from 170.3
billion euros a month earlier.
(1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro)
