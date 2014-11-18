MILAN Nov 18 Lending by Italian banks to
families and non-financial companies continued to shrink in
October but at the slowest rate of decline since May 2012, the
Italian banking association (ABI) said on Tuesday.
Loans to households and businesses fell 0.88 percent last
month from a year earlier, after a 0.91 percent fall posted in
September.
October marked the 30th month of decline. ABI said in a
statement that an improvement in lending by banks had also
emerged in the rest of the euro zone.
Cheap long-term funds injected by the European Central Bank
in September are being used by euro zone lenders to kickstart
lending, which had been cut back as banks were forced to boost
their core capital. A new tender to borrow cheap loans from the
ECB will be held in December.
The average interest rate on new loans to corporate clients
fell to 2.82 percent in October, reaching the lowest level since
February 2011, the banking association said. In September the
average rate stood at 2.97 percent.
ABI also said gross bad loans at Italian lenders continued
to rise, totalling 177 billion euros in September from 174
billion euros a month earlier.
