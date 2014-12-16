MILAN Dec 16 November saw the end of a 30-month drop in lending by the Italian banks to families and non-financial companies, the country's banking association (ABI) said on Tuesday, adding that conditions for getting credit would improve further next year.

Loans to households and businesses were steady last month from a year earlier, after a 0.7 percent drop in October.

Lending by Italian banks had been falling since April 2012 and recorded the quickest pace of decline in November 2013, when it dropped by 4.5 percent year-on-year.

"This positive sign (on credit) will likely strengthen next year," said ABI's chief economist Gianfranco Torriero.

ABI said, however, that gross bad loans at Italian lenders continued to rise, totalling 179 billion euros ($224 billion) in October from 177 billion euros a month earlier.

