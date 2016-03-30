MILAN, March 30 Intesa Sanpaolo will fulfill a commitment to guarantee Veneto Banca's upcoming 1-billion euro rights issue, its chief said on Wednesday after reports rival UniCredit may back out of a similar accord over Popolare di Vicenza's looming cash call.

"It (the capital increase) will be done. We have a contract with Veneto Banca and we will fulfill that contract," Intesa CEO Carlo Messina told reporters.

"I am convinced that even in a market like this there is a price at which this kind of operation can be completed. We will look at market conditions when the moment comes but I am confident," he said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)