* S&P cuts ratings of Intesa, Mediobanca, 5 other banks
* S&P lowers outlook to negative on 15 Italian banks
* Rating action follows Italy's sovereign downgrade
MILAN, Sept 21 Standard & Poor's cut the credit
ratings of leading Italian banks Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and
Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) to A/A-1 from A+/A-1 on Wednesday,
following the agency's one-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign
debt
S&P cut the long-term ratings of seven Italian banks with a
negative outlook, it said in a statement, and lowered its
outlook to negative from stable on eight other Italian banks,
including Italy's largest banks by assets, UniCredit
(CRDI.MI).
"The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the 15
banks reflect the possibility we could lower their ratings, all
other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings
on the Republic of Italy," S&P said.
S&P's cut Italy's credit rating earlier this week, citing
sluggish economic growth and a large public debt, in a surprise
move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro zone.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)