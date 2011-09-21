* S&P cuts ratings of Intesa, Mediobanca, 5 other banks

* S&P lowers outlook to negative on 15 Italian banks

* Rating action follows Italy's sovereign downgrade

MILAN, Sept 21 Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of leading Italian banks Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) to A/A-1 from A+/A-1 on Wednesday, following the agency's one-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt

S&P cut the long-term ratings of seven Italian banks with a negative outlook, it said in a statement, and lowered its outlook to negative from stable on eight other Italian banks, including Italy's largest banks by assets, UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

"The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the 15 banks reflect the possibility we could lower their ratings, all other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on the Republic of Italy," S&P said.

S&P's cut Italy's credit rating earlier this week, citing sluggish economic growth and a large public debt, in a surprise move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro zone. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)