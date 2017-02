ROME Oct 26 Italy's banking association Abi is deeply perplexed at proposals to further tighten capital ratio requirements beyond those set by Basel III, the group's head said on Wednesday.

Giuseppe Mussari told a conference that Italian banks were able to manage their funding needs through the height of the debt crisis in Italy. But he warned that spreads on government bonds remaining at current levels over the long term would impact the cost of credit and hurt economic growth. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei)