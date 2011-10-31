* Italian banks need 14.7 billion euros extra capital
* Intesa, UniCredit shares drop more than sector
* Italian bankers say new rules help France, Germany
(Adds background, details, fresh quotes)
By Giselda Vagnoni and Alberto Sisto
ROME, Oct 31 Italian bank chiefs attacked a
request from the European Banking Authority (EBA) for Italian
banks to raise around 15 billion euros ($21 billion) to shore up
balance sheets, saying on Monday it risked choking off credit to
the real economy.
Following the euro zone's summit plan for a 106
billion euros bank recapitalisation last week, the Bank of Italy
said Italian banks needed an extra 14.7 billion euros to meet an
EBA requirement for a 9 percent Core Tier 1 capital ratio.
"I am very angry, because French interests are
protected while Italy is penalised," said Giuseppe Guzzetti,
president of Acri, the group that represents the foundations
which are key shareholders in many Italian banks.
He was speaking on the sidelines of a conference at Italian
banking association (ABI).
According to the EBA, French banks only require 8.8 billion
euros. Only two countries' banks require more extra capital than
Italy -- Greek banks require 30 billion euros and Spanish banks
26.2 billion.
Italian banks object to proposed rules which would allow
banks to offset losses on Greek and other peripheral bonds by
balancing them against gains booked on loans to their own
governments and other state bodies.
They feel the rules benefit German and French banks, among
the biggest holders of Greek debt, and disadvantage Italian
banks, whose conservative policies kept them out of the worst of
the lending excesses connected with the debt crisis.
"Today, France and Germany are writing the rules for the
banks," Guzzetti said.
"These new rules indicated by the EBA seem to have been
created especially to penalises Italian banks, which had no
responsibility for the financial excesses which threw us into
the present crisis," he said.
CAPITAL INCREASES
In Italy, the country's largest bank UniCredit is
the only big bank to have stayed out of this year's round of
capital increases. Bankers say UniCredit is expected to launch a
5 billion euro increase. .
On Friday, UniCredit said it was still waiting to hear from
the EBA whether 3 billion euros of convertible notes can count
as core capital which would cut fresh capital needs to 4.4
billion euros.
Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's largest retail bank, said
last week it did not need to raise fresh capital to meet EBA
requirements based on the bank's estimates.
Shares in Italian banks fell on Monday. One broker said
Italy's high 10-year sovereign bond yield, which climbed to 6.1
percent on Monday , and its widening yield spread
with Germany were factors in the falls.
On Monday, the spread between the 10-year Italian yield and
its German Bund equivalent ended at 408 basis points.
Intesa shares closed down 7.39 percent after returning from
a brief suspension. UniCredit was down 5.67 percent. The STOXX
Europe 600 bank index fell 4.73 percent.
Intesa chairman Giovanni Bazoli, a member of the ABI
executive board, said the uncertain political situation in Italy
was weighing on the bond markets and he warned that the
turbulence was showing through in the real economy.
"If Italy were to continue to meet difficulties and were
forced to pay unsustainable costs to place its debt, a
tightening of credit to the economy would become almost
inevitable with all the consequences that can be imagined for
growth and employment," he said.
Last week Guzzetti said Italian bank foundations were ready
to keep and if needed boost their holdings in the country's
banks.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by David Cowell)