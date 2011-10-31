* Italian banks need 14.7 billion euros extra capital

* Intesa, UniCredit shares drop more than sector

* Italian bankers say new rules help France, Germany (Adds background, details, fresh quotes)

By Giselda Vagnoni and Alberto Sisto

ROME, Oct 31 Italian bank chiefs attacked a request from the European Banking Authority (EBA) for Italian banks to raise around 15 billion euros ($21 billion) to shore up balance sheets, saying on Monday it risked choking off credit to the real economy.

Following the euro zone's summit plan for a 106 billion euros bank recapitalisation last week, the Bank of Italy said Italian banks needed an extra 14.7 billion euros to meet an EBA requirement for a 9 percent Core Tier 1 capital ratio.

"I am very angry, because French interests are protected while Italy is penalised," said Giuseppe Guzzetti, president of Acri, the group that represents the foundations which are key shareholders in many Italian banks.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a conference at Italian banking association (ABI).

According to the EBA, French banks only require 8.8 billion euros. Only two countries' banks require more extra capital than Italy -- Greek banks require 30 billion euros and Spanish banks 26.2 billion.

Italian banks object to proposed rules which would allow banks to offset losses on Greek and other peripheral bonds by balancing them against gains booked on loans to their own governments and other state bodies.

They feel the rules benefit German and French banks, among the biggest holders of Greek debt, and disadvantage Italian banks, whose conservative policies kept them out of the worst of the lending excesses connected with the debt crisis.

"Today, France and Germany are writing the rules for the banks," Guzzetti said.

"These new rules indicated by the EBA seem to have been created especially to penalises Italian banks, which had no responsibility for the financial excesses which threw us into the present crisis," he said.

CAPITAL INCREASES

In Italy, the country's largest bank UniCredit is the only big bank to have stayed out of this year's round of capital increases. Bankers say UniCredit is expected to launch a 5 billion euro increase. .

On Friday, UniCredit said it was still waiting to hear from the EBA whether 3 billion euros of convertible notes can count as core capital which would cut fresh capital needs to 4.4 billion euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's largest retail bank, said last week it did not need to raise fresh capital to meet EBA requirements based on the bank's estimates.

Shares in Italian banks fell on Monday. One broker said Italy's high 10-year sovereign bond yield, which climbed to 6.1 percent on Monday , and its widening yield spread with Germany were factors in the falls.

On Monday, the spread between the 10-year Italian yield and its German Bund equivalent ended at 408 basis points.

Intesa shares closed down 7.39 percent after returning from a brief suspension. UniCredit was down 5.67 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 bank index fell 4.73 percent.

Intesa chairman Giovanni Bazoli, a member of the ABI executive board, said the uncertain political situation in Italy was weighing on the bond markets and he warned that the turbulence was showing through in the real economy.

"If Italy were to continue to meet difficulties and were forced to pay unsustainable costs to place its debt, a tightening of credit to the economy would become almost inevitable with all the consequences that can be imagined for growth and employment," he said.

Last week Guzzetti said Italian bank foundations were ready to keep and if needed boost their holdings in the country's banks. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by David Cowell)