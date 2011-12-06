ROME Dec 6 The European Banking Authority should delay its deadline for when banks should recapitalise in order to take account of European Union summit decisions this week, a top official of Italy's banking association said on Tuesday.

"The EBA exercise is mistaken in its method, in its merit, and in its timetable," the director general of the ABI association Giovanni Sabatini said on Tuesday at a conference.

"At least there should be a delay in the timetable in the light of decisions that could be taken by the EU council (summit) on Dec. 9," he said.

The method for writing down state bonds should be rethought given measures to support sovereign debt, he said.

On Sunday, EBA chairman Andrea Enria told an Italian newspaper that the country's banks needed to boost their capital and dismissed criticism from the sector. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)