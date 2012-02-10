(Adds quotes from S&P, background on banks)
MILAN Feb 10 Rating agency Standard &
Poor's downgraded 34 Italian banks on Friday, including
heavyweights UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo,
citing a reduced ability to roll over their wholesale debt and
expected weak profitability.
The move follows S&P's downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating
last month to BBB+, part of a mass downgrade of nine euro zone
countries.
In a statement, S&P said its so-called Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment had worsened to group 4 from group 3 --
out of 10 groups -- reflecting its more negative view on Italy's
banking system.
"Italy's vulnerability to external financing risks has
increased, given its high external public debt, resulting in
Italian banks' significantly diminished ability to roll over
their wholesale debt," it said.
"We anticipate persistently weak profitability for Italian
banks in the next few years, and a risk-adjusted return on core
banking products that may not be sufficient for banks to meet
their cost of capital.
We believe this may be negative for the Italian banking
industry's stability."
Italian banks have borne the brunt of a sell-off in Italian
assets since the euro zone's third-largest economy was dragged
into the single currency bloc's debt crisis last summer.
Because of their vast holdings of domestic government bonds,
Italy's top five banks have been asked to find some 15 billion
euros by June to meet tougher capital requirements set by the
European Bnaking Authority.
Lenders have also been effectively shut out of wholesale
debt markets and have increased their reliance on cheap funds
from the European Central Bank.
Italian banks tapped a whopping 116 billion euros of nearly
500 billion euros of three-year funds offered by the ECB last
December, easing funding strains.
A similar operation will be held at the end of February and
analysts expect Italian banks to further increase their
borrowing from the ECB.
S&P said weak profitability and increased cost of capital
could lead Italian banks to write down a large part of the
goodwill they booked during a wave of industry consolidation
over the past decade.
Such writedowns forced UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by
assets, to announce a 10.6 billion euro loss in the third
quarter of 2011.
Among the banks downgraded, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
and Banco Popolare had their rating cut
below that of Italy's sovereign debt.
