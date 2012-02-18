PARMA, Italy Feb 18 The profit outlook
for Italian banks this year is "not favourable" as a recession
in the euro zone's third biggest economy bites, Bank of Italy
Governor Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.
Visco, speaking at a conference in Parma, said that over
2011, banks' fundraising from customers and markets declined by
2.8 percent, while their reliance on borrowing from the European
Central Bank increased.
Thanks to measures taken recently by the Bank of Italy, and
allowing domestic banks to use banking loans as collateral for
ECB funds, the total collateral available to the lenders will
rise to nearly 450 billion euros, Visco said.
Loans by Italian banks to companies declined by 20 billion
euros in December, he said, calling the reduction "very marked".
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)