ROME, March 2 The Bank of Italy on Friday
urged the country's lenders to make sure their dividend and
bonus policies supported the need for higher capital ratios in
the face of the current economic crisis.
In a letter to Italy's top bank executives, Bank of Italy's
Governo Ignazio Visco said "banks need to adopt dividend
policies that allow them to maintain adequate capital levels,"
and to be "prudent" about handing out bonuses and salaries to
managers.
In particular, the Bank of Italy said that banks for which
the European Banking Authority had highlighted a capital
shortfall due to their sovereign exposure had to use all of
their profits to boost their capital.
The Bank of Italy is the country's top banking regulator.
